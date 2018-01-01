2 suffer serious injuries in Groton crash

GROTON, (WTNH) — Two people suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Groton on Monday.

According to police, just after 12 noon, police and emergency crews responded to a collision on Gold Star Highway at the intersection of Flanders Road.

Officials say both operators were transported to local hospitals and that there were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Gold Star Highway was closed in both directions following the crash and has since reopened.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Groton police at 860-441-6712.

No identities have been released.