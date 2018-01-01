3 First Day Hikes cancelled due to extreme cold weather

(WTNH)– Three of Connecticut’s First Day Hikes have been cancelled due to the extreme cold weather on Monday.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says that due to the extreme cold, three of their First Day Hikes held on New Year’s Day have been cancelled.

The hikes at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, Haddam Meadows State Park in Haddam and Machimoodus State Park in East Haddam have all been cancelled.

The rest of the First Day Hikes will happen as scheduled. For more information on First Day Hikes, click here.