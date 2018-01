(WTNH)-April Godfrey makes a detoxifying smoothie to kick off the new year right!

2 cups coconut water

Juice of one lemon

Juice of one lime

1 Apple

1 1/2 Cup frozen mango

1/2 avocado

Fresh Parsley

Massive handful of fresh spinach

Place all ingredients in the blender and blend away!

This tangy and sweet blend will recharge and re balance your system!