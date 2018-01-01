Basement fire damages 2-family house, displaces 9 residents

Related Coverage Stamford firefighters battled working fire

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A basement fire blamed on a heater has damaged a two-family Connecticut home and has displaced the residents.

The fire was reported at the Stamford home on Sunday night, when the temperature was below freezing.

Firefighters say the three-story wood frame duplex had working smoke detectors and all the home’s occupants had escaped by the time they arrived. Firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour.

The fire marshal says an electric space heater in a basement bedroom caused the fire.

Nine occupants of the home have been relocated by the American Red Cross.

