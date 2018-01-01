Basement fire damages 2-family house, displaces 9 residents

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Stamford Fire Department)

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A basement fire blamed on a heater has damaged a two-family Connecticut home and has displaced the residents.

The fire was reported at the Stamford home on Sunday night, when the temperature was below freezing.

Related: Stamford firefighters battled working fire

Firefighters say the three-story wood frame duplex had working smoke detectors and all the home’s occupants had escaped by the time they arrived. Firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour.

The fire marshal says an electric space heater in a basement bedroom caused the fire.

Nine occupants of the home have been relocated by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s