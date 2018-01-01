Blumenthal speaks ahead of Puerto Rico visit

(WTNH) — Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are planning to go to Puerto Rico this week to meet with local officials.

They want to see first-hand the work that remains as the island recovers from Hurricane Maria’s devastation.

Sen. Blumenthal said this trip, his second since October, is to shine a glaring light on the lack of federal response and continued humanitarian and economic crisis in Puerto Rico.

He said these are American citizens who deserve better.

Sen. Blumenthal stated that a large swath of the island lacks power, clean water and basic necessities. He and Sen. Murphy will meet with Puerto Rico’s governor, survey the island and tour Johnson & Johnson local medical facilities.

Sen. Blumenthal said the stories from those on the island are difficult to hear and that American’s off of the island aren’t getting the full picture.

“Gutwrenching, heartwrenching stories about continued suffering by people there,” Sen. Blumenthal said. “Since my last trip, the federal response has been shamefully inadequate. I will bring back evidence to bring back to my colleagues in Congress so we can have cooperation on both sides of the aisle.”

Sen. Blumenthal is co-sponsoring a bill that would provide $195 billion in aid to help rebuild Puerto Rico.

