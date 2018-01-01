Boil water notice lifted for Griswold

By Published: Updated:
Dripping tap

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Water customers in Griswold no longer need to boil their water.

The boil water notice issued on Sunday by CT Water for the Bay Mountain water system has been canceled.

Related Content: Boil water notice issued for Griswold customers

Approximately 80 customers fall under this water system and were cautioned to boil their water after an equipment issue caused a complete loss of water pressure in the water system.

Residents on the following streets were affected: Bay Mountain Drive, Juniper Lane, Old Shetucket Turnpike, Rixtown Road and Youngs Road.

Officials say lab results on Monday confirmed that the water is now safe to drink.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s