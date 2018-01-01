Boil water notice lifted for Griswold

Related Coverage Boil water notice issued for Griswold customers

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Water customers in Griswold no longer need to boil their water.

The boil water notice issued on Sunday by CT Water for the Bay Mountain water system has been canceled.

Approximately 80 customers fall under this water system and were cautioned to boil their water after an equipment issue caused a complete loss of water pressure in the water system.

Residents on the following streets were affected: Bay Mountain Drive, Juniper Lane, Old Shetucket Turnpike, Rixtown Road and Youngs Road.

Officials say lab results on Monday confirmed that the water is now safe to drink.