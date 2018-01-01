Boston Mayor Marty Walsh takes oath for second term

Marty Walsh
FILE - In a Tuesday, July 11, 2017 file photo, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during a rededication ceremony for the repaired New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston. Mayor Marty Walsh has taken the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Former Vice President Joe Biden presided over the inauguration Monday at the Cutler Majestic Theatre. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(AP) — Mayor Marty Walsh took the oath of office for a second term as Boston’s chief executive on Monday, promising to make the city stronger.

Former Vice President Joe Biden presided over the inauguration at the Cutler Majestic Theatre. The Democratic mayor defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson in November.

Biden praised Walsh for his character and efforts to create a thriving middle class, calling him a “man of extraordinary character in a moment when we need more character and incredible courage.”

“We’re at a moment when mayors and governors matter more than they ever did,” Biden said. “We need leaders who will stand up against the ugly divisiveness spewing out of Washington every day.”

Walsh said he’ll continue working to make “a better Boston for everyone.” He talked about modernizing schools, reducing crime, growing the middle class, tackling the opioid crisis and embarking on a citywide movement to end homelessness. Walsh set a goal of raising $10 million in private donations to create 200 units of permanent, supportive housing over the next four years.

Boston is a city of second chances, a city of “heart and hope,” Walsh said.

“We are one of the greatest cities in the world,” he said. “And after nearly four centuries, our greatest days are yet to come.”

First elected in 2013, Walsh replaced the late Tom Menino, the city’s longest-serving mayor who didn’t seek re-election.

His first four years have brought more economic development to portions of Boston, including the seaport district. City and state officials lured General Electric to move its corporate headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston.

