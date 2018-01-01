Burst water pipe prompts movie theater evacuation for second time in 3 days

Related Coverage Burst water pipe prompts movie theater evacuation in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A burst water pipe has prompted an evacuation of a movie theater in Plainville for the second time in three days.

Officials say a pipe burst at the AMC Plainville movie theater around 2 p.m. on Monday.

The pipe prompted an evacuation and shut down the theater for the remainder of the day.

On Dec. 30, a water pipe broke at the same theater. It is not known if the pipe that broke on Monday was the same pipe.

Officials did not say how long it would take to make repairs.