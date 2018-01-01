Bye week means job search for Patriots assistant coaches

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline while bundled against the cold weather during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) It’s another bye week for the New England Patriots, and that means time for Bill Belichick’s assistants to interview for head coaching jobs.

Both offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are expected to be at the top of the list for many teams. There will be at least five openings to be filled this offseason.

McDaniels went through this before when he was hired to coach the Denver Broncos in 2009. He lasted less than two seasons. McDaniels says the experience going through the process will help him stay focused on the Patriots’ playoff run.

Patricia says he’s still doing his postgame grading after Sunday’s 26-6 victory over the New York Jets left New England at 13-3 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

