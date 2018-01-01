China to ban commercial ivory trading

(WTNH) — China is set to ban all commercial ivory processing and trading in the country.

The Chinese market is believed to be one of the major drivers of elephant poaching in Africa.

In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jin-Ping and former United States President Barack Obama made the historic announcement that the two countries had agreed to “nearly complete” bans on their domestic ivory markets.

