Closet Clean Out Tips

By Published:

(WTNH)- Stylist Mollie Milano discusses tips for a closet clean out/makeover, just in time for the new year:

  1. Have your supplies ready. I always suggest having a bunch of shopping bags to use for donations, as well as garbage bags for trash.

 

The other thing to do before you start your closet clean out us assess your hanger situation. Do you have a mish-mosh of hangers, making your closet look haphazard ? When your hangers aren’t good, your clothes won’t live as long, and your closet space shrinks.  If you want to truly do-over your closet correctly, get new hangers! My favorite are the velvet ones that grab the fabric… nothing worse than everything falling off the hanger onto the floor of your closet.

 

  1.  Second, you want to make sure you have a space cleared for the purge. Make your bed, clear the clutter from your floor near the closet to make way for piles.

 

  1. Speaking of piles, designate spots.  1 spot for things to donate, 1 spot for things to consign, and a 3rd for things that need dry cleaning or repair.

 

  1. With your new hangers ready, start at one corner of the closet and go piece by piece.  Here are your rules:

 

—-if it has obvious dust on it (on the shoulders, or on the fold of pants), it’s probably not in rotation anymore. Assess if it’s been worn in the last 12 months, and if not, it’s probably time to let it go.

 

—-does it fit?  Are you holding onto it in hopes it MAY fit someday?  Welllllll….. chances are if you do get back into it someday, you will want something new to wear anyhow and it will prob be out of style —so it’s prob time to move on.

 

—-is it in style?  If it’s not, ask yourself why you are holding onto it? Is it for sentimental reasons? If so, that’s ok. If not…… time for it to go!

 

—is it consignable? Is it a designer label? Is it a contemporary label? Is it either recent or vintage?  If it’s any of the above, and it’s in good condition (no rips, stains, any sign of wear) you can try and consign it!  There are some awesome websites now that will send you a bag with a prepaid label!   Here’s they are:

 

https://www.materialworld.co/

https://www.therealreal.com/

https://www.thredup.com/

 

—is it in heavy rotation? Awesome. Make note of that piece, give it a fresh hanger, and we will come back to that on the next segment!

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s