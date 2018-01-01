Closet Clean Out Tips

(WTNH)- Stylist Mollie Milano discusses tips for a closet clean out/makeover, just in time for the new year:

Have your supplies ready. I always suggest having a bunch of shopping bags to use for donations, as well as garbage bags for trash.

The other thing to do before you start your closet clean out us assess your hanger situation. Do you have a mish-mosh of hangers, making your closet look haphazard ? When your hangers aren’t good, your clothes won’t live as long, and your closet space shrinks. If you want to truly do-over your closet correctly, get new hangers! My favorite are the velvet ones that grab the fabric… nothing worse than everything falling off the hanger onto the floor of your closet.

Second, you want to make sure you have a space cleared for the purge. Make your bed, clear the clutter from your floor near the closet to make way for piles.

Speaking of piles, designate spots. 1 spot for things to donate, 1 spot for things to consign, and a 3rd for things that need dry cleaning or repair.

With your new hangers ready, start at one corner of the closet and go piece by piece. Here are your rules:

—-if it has obvious dust on it (on the shoulders, or on the fold of pants), it’s probably not in rotation anymore. Assess if it’s been worn in the last 12 months, and if not, it’s probably time to let it go.

—-does it fit? Are you holding onto it in hopes it MAY fit someday? Welllllll….. chances are if you do get back into it someday, you will want something new to wear anyhow and it will prob be out of style —so it’s prob time to move on.

—-is it in style? If it’s not, ask yourself why you are holding onto it? Is it for sentimental reasons? If so, that’s ok. If not…… time for it to go!

—is it consignable? Is it a designer label? Is it a contemporary label? Is it either recent or vintage? If it’s any of the above, and it’s in good condition (no rips, stains, any sign of wear) you can try and consign it! There are some awesome websites now that will send you a bag with a prepaid label! Here’s they are:

https://www.materialworld.co/

https://www.therealreal.com/

https://www.thredup.com/

—is it in heavy rotation? Awesome. Make note of that piece, give it a fresh hanger, and we will come back to that on the next segment!