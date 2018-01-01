Connecticut resurfaced 260 two-lane miles of roadway

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the Connecticut Department of Transportation has resurfaced 260 two-lane miles of roadway across the state during this last construction season.

About 55 two-lane miles of the total was completed under the agency’s pavement preservation program, which includes crack filling, surface patching, drainage repairs and other work to extend the life of existing roadways.

DOT is responsible for maintaining more than 4,100 miles of roads and highways throughout Connecticut and typically resurfaces about 250 to 300 miles each year. This year, the agency spent $69 million on road resurfacing.

The Democratic governor is warning that such routine maintenance is at risk if the state does not financially shore up its Special Transportation Fund, which is facing insolvency in 2019.

He says the account needs new revenue.

