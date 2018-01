NEW HAVEN, Conn. WTNH)– Connecticut is welcoming the first baby born in the state in 2018.

Layla Rose wasted no time at all on New Year’s Day. This adorable girl was born right at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital on January 1st.

Welcome Layla! The first baby born in 2018 at @YNHH ! Share the happy news! What a cutie. #NewYearBaby #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/DIhVUa9MSE — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 1, 2018

Welcome Layla and congratulations to her family!