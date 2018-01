Related Coverage Water main break impacts 12 West Hartford homes

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews were called to a West Haven business on Monday afternoon in response to a sprinkler pipe break.

According to the West Haven Fire Department, a sprinkler pipe broke at a nail salon located at 111 Elm Street.

Officials are currently on the scene working to fix the break.

It is not known what caused the pipe to burst.

Crews did not say when they expected the break to be fixed.