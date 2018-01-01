CT Lottery to hold second drawing for ‘Super Draw’ after error

(WTNH) — An error made by the CT Lottery Corportation has resulted in some confusion for players on New Year’s Day.

According to the CT Lottery, an error was made in the range of tickets eligible for the Super Draw drawing. The lottery states, “…due to human error, 100,000 ticket numbers were not included in this morning’s Super Draw drawing.”

Lottery officials say a second drawing is expected to take place sometime on Monday afternoon, but they did not give an exact time.

Officials are asking all players to hold all tickets. Cashing of the Super Draw tickets has been temporarily suspended while the lottery works to conduct an additional drawing.

The CT Lottery has announced that winning tickets from both drawings will be honored.

In a press release, the CT Lottery stated that the Department of Consumer Protection will “be reviewing the policies and procedures associated with [Monday’s] drawing, and will review policies for future drawings with heightened scrutiny in order to prevent mistakes like this from happening in the future.”