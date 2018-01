ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — This was a scary start to the new year.

A two-car crash sent one vehicle right into the freezing cold water in Essex on Monday.

Connecticut State Police were on the scene and tweeted out some photos showing the incident.

Officials say one person was hurt but that they are expected to be okay.

Officials did not say if anyone in the second vehicle involved in the crash was injured. The cause of the collision is not known at this time.