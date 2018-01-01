Hartford Police investigate fatal accident near Trinity College

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are on the scene of a deadly accident near Trinity College Monday morning.

Police say in the overnight hours, officers responded to a fatal multi-vehicle accident on New Britain Avenue at Summit Street.

Police say the accident happened near the Trinity College campus but does not involve any students or staff of the college.

HPD Crime Scene reconstructionists investigating fatal 1 car MVAx. New Britain Ave @ Summit St. Accident does not involve campus student/staff. pic.twitter.com/vIfZMA2GvH — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 1, 2018

There is no word on the cause of the crash. Police have not released any further details at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.