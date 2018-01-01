Heroin, marijuana seized in New London drug bust

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing charges after officials say he intended to sell narcotics.

According to New London police, officers were on patrol around 7 Pratt Street when they arrested 29-year-old Daniel Hunt.

Police say in association with Hunt’s arrest, they located and seized approximately 3.3. grams of heroin packaged for street level sale, 10 Oxycontin pills not in a prescription container and around 2.5 grams of marijuana.

Hunt has been charged with Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell, Criminal Trespassing in the 1st Degree, and other related charges.

He is being held on a $25,000 cash-surety bond.