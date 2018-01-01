Man dies after being shot at Manchester restaurant

Related Coverage Employee shot at Manchester restaurant; suspects still on the loose

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say the man who was shot on Saturday at a Manchester restaurant has died from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim of the shooting at the Bonchon Restaurant as 36-year-old Norris Jackson, of East Hartford. Jackson was was pronounced dead Sunday night at Hartford Hospital.

Jackson was an employee of BonChon chicken restaurant, located at 1540 Pleasant Valley Road. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to rule the cause and manner of death.

Police are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.

Police are still looking for 28-year-old James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the incident. Both are considered dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts should contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5561.