Man wanted for armed robbery of Hamden MetroPCS

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the man who robbed a MetroPCS at gunpoint in Hamden on Saturday night.

Police say at around 7 p.m., officers responded to MetroPCS, at 1548 Dixwell Avenue, after a man in possession of a firearm demanded money from the store.

Police say the suspect then walked behind the front counter and removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register. He was then seen fleeing north on Dixwell Avenue in a dark colored, four door Honda.

The man is described as having a tan complexion, 5’6″ tall and being between 30 to 40 years of age.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is urged to contact police at (203) 230-4040.