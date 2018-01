NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Riding Metro-North will officially cost you more. One percent more to be exact.

Fare hikes are going up that one percent. The money is being used to pay for 60 new M8 rail cars.

The changes will affect ticket prices between stations in Connecticut and New York on the main New Haven line and branch lines.

The good news in all of this is that this January’s fare hike is not as high as fare increases in the past.

