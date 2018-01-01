National Grid works to fix broken gas main in Roslindale

By Published:
(File)

BOSTON (AP) — National Grid is working to repair a broken gas main in Roslindale that caused a fire.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2DK2KtM) the fire began Sunday night and continued burning into Monday.

WCVB-TV reports four National Grid workers suffered first and second-degree burns.

Officials didn’t shut off the gas Sunday night because it would leave residents without heat.

The Boston Fire Department says National Grid crews are putting a temporary line in place so the damaged pipe can be repaired and gas can be rerouted.

The department says that work would continue at least through Monday.

Firefighters were still monitoring the fire Monday afternoon.

The department told The Boston Globe that shutting the gas off would affect hundreds of households, if not thousands.

Homes near the fire were evacuated as a precaution.

