Plunge into Long Island Sound to go on despite extreme cold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The plunge will go on despite the extremely cold temperatures. Folks will still go for a dip in the Long Island Sound Monday.

Call them brave or crazy. Folks will still run into the Long Island Sound.

The water temperature is 34 degrees. Couple that with the single digit temps and it’s going to be tough for plungers.

But the “Plunge for Parks” is still on. It’s a fundraiser for New Haven Parks. About a thousand people come out, but only about 200 run into the water.

This year, they’re heating tents for folks to change right after they run in. Plus, they’ve got hot tubs too.

News 8 spoke with organizers who say cancelling this year did cross their minds.

“We gave it some thought this year but we said no we’ll go ahead. There’s people who will come. On year we didn’t have it, 60 people came down and plunged anyway,” said Margaret Ottenbreit, Pres. of Elm City Park Conservancy.

All of the fun starts at 11 a.m. They go in at noon. They must really love New Haven parks to do this right?

