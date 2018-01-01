Police investigate after man shot in Hartford

By Published: Updated:
Hartford police (file).

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Hartford, early Monday morning.

Police say just after midnight, they received a shots fired complaint from the area of 65 Winchester Street. Officers responded and found three shell casings and two bullet fragments.

Shortly after, police were notified by Saint Francis Hospital that they had a shooting victim from 65 Winchester Street. The victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his back .

Police say the bullet was surgically removed and the victim is currently in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

There are no suspects at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

