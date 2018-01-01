Road races held in Guilford and Orange despite bitter cold

Related Coverage Plunge into Long Island Sound to go on despite extreme cold

GUILFORD & ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut runners took on two road races on Monday despite frigid temperatures.

One, the “Chilly Chili Run,” was held in Orange, and yes, it was cold!

The 5K race benefits the Amity Teen Center Building Fund.

If you couldn’t guess it, the race was followed by a chili brunch!

Another road race was also held in Guilford.

That race was called the Frosty 5K and was held on the town green.

The Frosty 5K was the kind of race where you wanted to just get moving!