Road races held in Guilford and Orange despite bitter cold

WTNH.com staff Published:

GUILFORD & ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut runners took on two road races on Monday despite frigid temperatures.

One, the “Chilly Chili Run,” was held in Orange, and yes, it was cold!

The 5K race benefits the Amity Teen Center Building Fund.

Related Content: Plunge into Long Island Sound to go on despite extreme cold

If you couldn’t guess it, the race was followed by a chili brunch!

Another road race was also held in Guilford.

That race was called the Frosty 5K and was held on the town green.

The Frosty 5K was the kind of race where you wanted to just get moving!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s