Senators head to Puerto Rico to see ongoing devastation

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, homes and other buildings destroyed by Hurricane Maria lie in ruins in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's governor on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 ordered authorities to review all deaths reported since Hurricane Maria hit nearly three months ago amid accusations that the U.S. territory has vastly undercounted storm-related deaths. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are planning to go to Puerto Rico to meet with local officials and see firsthand the work that remains to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Blumenthal and Murphy say they’ll spend Tuesday and Wednesday on the island gathering evidence of the ongoing devastation. The Connecticut Democrats say they’ll use the information to make a case for additional disaster relief.

The hurricane hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph, knocking power out to the entire island.

Puerto Rico authorities said Friday that nearly half of power customers in the U.S. territory still lack electricity.

The senators’ itinerary includes meeting with Puerto Rico’s governor, visiting a hospital and a manufacturing facility, and touring Las Piedras with the municipality’s mayor.

