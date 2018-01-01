Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury teen

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Waterbury.

According to Connecticut State Police, 16-year-old Aranza Ortiz has been missing since Dec. 30, 2017.

Officials describe Ortiz as a white/Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. They say she stands around 5’04” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Police were unable to provide a last known location for Ortiz.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-709-4410.