State Police investigate crash on Wilbur Cross Parkway

Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious accident that happened on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven early Monday morning.

Police say there were minor injuries in the crash that happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

News 8 received Report It photos of the back up that the accident caused near exit 59 southbound. Some drivers reported being stuck in traffic for nearly two hours.

wilbur cross traffic State Police investigate crash on Wilbur Cross Parkway
(WTNH Report It/ Lisa Cassella)

The congestion has since been cleared up.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

