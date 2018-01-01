State police release updated holiday enforcement numbers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police will continue bumping up their presence on the roads throughout Monday to try and curb drunk driving.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, police handed out 490 tickets for speeding and made 23 DUI arrests.

419 accidents are being investigated, with two of them being deadly.

There were also more than 5,000 calls for service.

