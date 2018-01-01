Third armed robbery in 1 month of Hamden cell phone stores

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A gunman held up a Hamden Metro PCS cell phone store on Dixwell Avenue once again.

“He came in with his face covered by a scarf,” said Salina Ortiz, the lone worker on duty during the robbery. “It was cold so I figured, you know, he didn’t want to take it off.”

This latest armed robbery happened Saturday around 6 p.m., just before closing. The suspect “flashed the end of his gun and asked for me to put all the money on the counter,” Ortiz said.

“I was in shock,” Ortiz told News 8’s Mario Boone when asked what went through her mind when she realized she was being robbed.

Related Content: Suspects on the run following armed robbery in Hamden

It’s deja vu for store owners Kiran and Tamara Bollu. We showed you exclusive surveillance video of two prior robberies in December at another Metro PCS store they own a few blocks away from the latest robbery.

But investigators will have a tougher challenge solving this case because surveillance cameras weren’t rolling. Ortiz thinks it might be due to a Wi-Fi outage.

Meanwhile, new security measures are in place like keeping the door locked between customers and banning face masks and hoodies.

Related Content: Man wanted for armed robbery of Hamden MetroPCS

The robber in this incident got away with about $500 in cash. So far, no one has been arrested.

“Get a job like a normal person,” Ortiz concluded. “Why do you have to resort to this?”