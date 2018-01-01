Top Connecticut court cases in 2018 involve Newtown, Skakel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court is expected to issue decisions and hear arguments in a variety of notable cases in 2018.

One pending appeal involves whether state police must release documents that belonged to Newtown school shooter Adam Lanza to The Hartford Courant. Lanza killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. A date for arguments has not been set.

A Kennedy cousin awaits a decision from the court on his request to reconsider its 2016 ruling that reinstated his murder conviction. The court overturned a lower court decision that granted Michael Skakel a new trial in the 1975 killing of Martha Moxley in Greenwich.

Justices are also expected to rule on whether the state’s system for funding public schools is constitutional.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.