Top Connecticut court cases in 2018 involve Newtown, Skakel

By Published:
Connecticut Supreme Court Building (Image: jud.state.ct.us)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court is expected to issue decisions and hear arguments in a variety of notable cases in 2018.

One pending appeal involves whether state police must release documents that belonged to Newtown school shooter Adam Lanza to The Hartford Courant. Lanza killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. A date for arguments has not been set.

A Kennedy cousin awaits a decision from the court on his request to reconsider its 2016 ruling that reinstated his murder conviction. The court overturned a lower court decision that granted Michael Skakel a new trial in the 1975 killing of Martha Moxley in Greenwich.

Justices are also expected to rule on whether the state’s system for funding public schools is constitutional.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s