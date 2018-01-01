Water main break impacts 12 West Hartford homes

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews are working to repair an 8 inch water main break in West Hartford on Monday.

Repairs are being made after the water main break occurred at 303 Westmont Street. The water was shutdown at around 10 a.m. and 12 homes from #285-303 Westmont Street, and on Peaslee Hill from Westmont Street to the dead end, were affected.

Officials say it’s unclear how long the shutdown will last due to extensive ice remediation and the location of the break.

Repair estimates will be provided once the ice is cleared, the area is made safe and excavation is complete.

