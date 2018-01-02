8 Minute Meals: pork macaroni and cheese

By Published:

(WTNH) — Executive Chef Jakub Gorgon at Hop Haus Craft Beer & Restaurant in Planstville makes a pork macaroni and cheese.

1 TEASPOON MINCED GARLIC

1 TEASPOON FINELY CHOPPED SHALLOT

1 TABLESPOON OLIVE OIL

3 OZ. CUBED SMOKED PORK BELLY

2 OZ CHOPPED ABBLED WOOD BACON (COOKED)

2 OZ PULLED PORK

1 OZ WHITE WINE

2 OZ SHERRY

½ CUP COOKED PASTA (PENNE)

½ CUP HEAVY CREAM

¼ CUP SHREDDED AGED CHEDDAR

1 TABLE SPOON BECHAMEL

1 EGG (FRIED SUNNY SIDE UP)

1 TABLE SPOON TOSTED PANKO BREAD CRUMBS

RAINBOW MICRO GREENS TO GARNISH

 

  1. Bring 4 cups of salted water to a boil in a medium sauce pan and turn down to simmer
  2. Using a sauté pan heat the oil on medium, add the garlic and shallot and sauté till translucent
  3. Add the pork belly and sauté till golden brown on all sides
  4. Add the pulled pork and bacon and sauté stirring for one minute
  5. Take the pan off heat and add the white wine and sherry, return to heat and reduce by half
  6. While wine is reducing the the pasta into the simmering water and cook for 1 min
  7. Add the heavy cream, béchamel and bring to a simmer while stirring
  8. Add the cheese and mix in
  9. Add the hot strained pasta and mix
  10. Serve in a pasta bowl and top with the fried egg and toasted crumb, garnish with micro greens

