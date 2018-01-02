8 Minute Meals: pork macaroni and cheese

(WTNH) — Executive Chef Jakub Gorgon at Hop Haus Craft Beer & Restaurant in Planstville makes a pork macaroni and cheese.
1 TEASPOON MINCED GARLIC
1 TEASPOON FINELY CHOPPED SHALLOT
1 TABLESPOON OLIVE OIL
3 OZ. CUBED SMOKED PORK BELLY
2 OZ CHOPPED ABBLED WOOD BACON (COOKED)
2 OZ PULLED PORK
1 OZ WHITE WINE
2 OZ SHERRY
½ CUP COOKED PASTA (PENNE)
½ CUP HEAVY CREAM
¼ CUP SHREDDED AGED CHEDDAR
1 TABLE SPOON BECHAMEL
1 EGG (FRIED SUNNY SIDE UP)
1 TABLE SPOON TOSTED PANKO BREAD CRUMBS
RAINBOW MICRO GREENS TO GARNISH
- Bring 4 cups of salted water to a boil in a medium sauce pan and turn down to simmer
- Using a sauté pan heat the oil on medium, add the garlic and shallot and sauté till translucent
- Add the pork belly and sauté till golden brown on all sides
- Add the pulled pork and bacon and sauté stirring for one minute
- Take the pan off heat and add the white wine and sherry, return to heat and reduce by half
- While wine is reducing the the pasta into the simmering water and cook for 1 min
- Add the heavy cream, béchamel and bring to a simmer while stirring
- Add the cheese and mix in
- Add the hot strained pasta and mix
- Serve in a pasta bowl and top with the fried egg and toasted crumb, garnish with micro greens