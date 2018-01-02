Author Tom Straw talks about his new mystery novel “Buzz Killer”

(WTNH) — Tom Straw, seven-time New York Times Bestselling author, talks about his new mystery novel “Buzz Killer” written under his own name.

If the name Tom Straw doesn’t sound familiar to you, maybe the name “Richard Castle” rings a bell. Under the name Richard Castle, Straw wrote the first seven best-selling Nikki Heat novels: Heat Wave, Naked Heat, Heat Rises, Frozen Heat, Deadly Heat, Raging Heat, and Driving Heat.

Straw was asked to write the novels as the perfect tie in to the ABC crime series “Castle,” making the fictional Richard Castle in the show seem all that more real.

Straw has now published a book with his own name on the cover, called “Buzz Killer.” The book is about a New York City public defender named Macie Wild, who takes the homicide case of a burglar the tabloids nickname the Buzz Killer. The name comes from his MO of lobby-buzzing apartments to select his targets.

Straw is a former board member of the Mystery Writers of America, New York Chapter, and he now lives in Branford, Connecticut.

For more information on Tom Straw and his new book, visit www.tomstraw.com .