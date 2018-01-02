Author Tom Straw talks about his new mystery novel “Buzz Killer”

By Published:

(WTNH) — Tom Straw, seven-time New York Times Bestselling author, talks about his new mystery novel “Buzz Killer” written under his own name.

If the name Tom Straw doesn’t sound familiar to you, maybe the name “Richard Castle” rings a bell. Under the name Richard Castle, Straw wrote the first seven best-selling Nikki Heat novels: Heat Wave, Naked Heat, Heat Rises, Frozen Heat, Deadly Heat, Raging Heat, and Driving Heat.

Straw was asked to write the novels as the perfect tie in to the ABC crime series “Castle,” making the fictional Richard Castle in the show seem all that more real.

Straw has now published a book with his own name on the cover, called “Buzz Killer.”  The book is about a New York City public defender named Macie Wild, who takes the homicide case of a burglar the tabloids nickname the Buzz Killer. The name comes from his MO of lobby-buzzing apartments to select his targets.

Straw is a former board member of the Mystery Writers of America, New York Chapter, and he now lives in Branford, Connecticut.

For more information on Tom Straw and his new book, visit www.tomstraw.com .

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s