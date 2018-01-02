Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim to officially throw his hat in the ring for governor

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–The next step in Joe Ganim’s comeback is set to take place on Wednesday.

The Bridgeport mayor, who spent time in federal prison for corruption, will make his run for governor official when he files paperwork with the state.

Mayor Ganim first explored a run for governor in 1994. Many in the state expected him to be Connecticut’s “next Democratic Governor”.

That path seemed closed when he was forced from office after being indicted on federal corruption charges and sent to prison for seven years in 2003.

Mayor Ganim sat down with News 8’s George Colli to talk about his campaign, his city and why his life experience humbled and prepared him to be the state’s next governor.

“I’ve taken my hits. I’ve taken my knocks and made my mistakes. I’ve been knocked down and I’ve come back. I asked people for a chance and they’ve given me that chance. I’ve added a level of transparency and commitment that has been unexpected, said Mayor Ganim. “Hopefully, we can take the positives through good and bad experiences and make them a positive for Connecticut and give Connecticut a second chance.”

Related Content: Judge rules against Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s challenge to public campaign financing law

Mayor Ganim speaks openly about what he’s learned from his two stints as mayor of the state’s largest city as well as his errors in judgement that led to his downfall.

He will face an uphill battle in trying to grab the Democratic Party nomination for governor after a judge ruled he cannot take part in the state’s public campaign financing program because of his past conviction. However, he’s confident he can overcome it.

“It’s not money that’s gonna solve or determine who wins this election. It’s going to take someone willing to step up,” said Ganim. “I think my experience can help with that and show I can do this job and make Connecticut a better place.”

Mayor Ganim says his record will separate him from the rest of the crowded field for governor.

“I’ve got 13 collective years taking the city from bankruptcy to balanced budgets to holding the line on taxes. Building the areas of public safety to help reduce crime. Waterfront development, housing. I don’t have all the answers and certainly Bridgeport, my city, is a work in progress, but I’m willing to step up, be voted,” said Ganim. “Move Connecticut in a way that, hopefully, positively affects people’s lives across Connecticut. I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”

The next step in a once improbable comeback begins on Wednesday.