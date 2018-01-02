Bundle kids up for dangerously cold temps at bus stops

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Temperatures outside Tuesday morning are very dangerous. The conditions are potentially life-threatening with hypothermia warnings. So before you get your kids ready for school, make sure they are bundled up!

Things are pretty chilly at the bus stop Tuesday morning. Some schools are even delaying their start or closing Tuesday.

Gil is talking about single digits. Wind chills getting down to zero, so dangerous temperatures. If you can wait with the kids, maybe in a car, today is a good day to do that.

If the kids got some cool new clothes for Christmas that they want to show off, well only let them wear them if they’re thick and warm. Hats and gloves are a must. Mittens are actually even better at keeping little fingers warm. Remember, children get cold a lot faster than adults.

Gil brought up another good point for the bus stop, stand back. It got just warm enough for some of the road treatments to work and melt some snow and ice, but now anything that melted re-froze. It’s too cold for road treatment chemicals to do anything, and that means some icy roads. So keep the kids out of danger and away from roadways where cars could be slipping and sliding.

By the way, those school districts that decided to delay opening today; well Gil says the trip home Tuesday afternoon is going to be just as bad with wind chills in the single digits.

There’s just no avoiding it…except in Canterbury where school is canceled.