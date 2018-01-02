Canada zoo brings penguins inside due to cold weather

(WTNH) — The cold weather is now impacting penguins in Canada!

Zoo officials at the Calgary Zoo say they had to move King Penguins inside for several days after temperatures dropped below -13 degrees.

Officials say that King Penguins are used to cold weather, but they generally live in milder climates than their Antarctic Emperor Penguin cousins.

