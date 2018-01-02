Coast Guard rescues man who fell from boat near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a man from the water in Florida.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said people on a nearby boat reported hearing a man screaming for help near Dinner Key, a marina complex in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

A boat crew found a man in the water and pulled him to safety. He told officials he had fallen off his vessel and couldn’t get back on.

No further details were immediately available.

