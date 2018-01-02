Cold weather closes Disney water park

Related Coverage Connecticut Severe Cold Weather Protocol extended

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTNH) — The cold weather across the nation is even impacting amusement parks in Florida!

The cold snap is forcing Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Universal’s Volcano Bay and Sea World’s Aquatica to close.

The same three water parks were briefly closed last month because of cold weather as well.

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are open for business.

Temperatures in Orlando are expected to be in the 50’s through Saturday before warming up.