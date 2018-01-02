Connecticut Severe Cold Weather Protocol extended

Related Coverage List of Connecticut Warming Centers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced midday Tuesday that the state will extend its Severe Cold Weather Protocol through next Monday, January 8th at 5:00 p.m.

When activated, the protocol directs staff from the state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP), the Department of Social Services (DSS), the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), and the Department of Housing (DOH) to coordinate with 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the state’s most vulnerable populations are protected from the severe cold weather.

Related Content: List of Connecticut Warming Centers

Malloy encouraged residents to check in on seniors and neighbors in need as the bitter cold temperatures continue.

As we continue through this extended period of bitter cold temperatures, we must take precautions and ensure that services are available to protect the most vulnerable populations. Shelters and warming centers remain open throughout the state and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting http://www.211ct.org. We also encourage folks to check in on seniors and neighbors in need to ensure they are safe and warm.”

Warming centers are open across a number of Connecticut cities, including Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven and New London.

A list of shelters and warming centers that are open across Connecticut can be located here on WTNH.com, or by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.