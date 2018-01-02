Convenience store robbed twice in 1 week, same suspect sought

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for the suspect believed to be involved in two robberies at the same convenience store.

According to police, on Dec. 27 just after 12 midnight, the suspect entered the Henny Penny located at 273 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike and browsed for several minutes before going behind the counter and displaying a knife or a tool. The suspect then allegedly pushed the clerk, pried open the cash register, and took cash before leaving the scene.

Officials say a light-colored sedan was seen fleeing the area.

Officers say the same suspect returned to the store on Dec. 31 around 3 a.m. and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk before fleeing on foot.

According to police, the suspect is a white man with green eyes and a gray goatee who stands around six feet tall and has a stocky build. He is believed to be between 30 and 40-years-old and he may have facial scars.

The same suspect is believed to have also committed robberies in Durham and Killingworth.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 860-378-1647.