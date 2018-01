Related Coverage Water main break impacts 12 West Hartford homes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews have been called to the scene of a water main break in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, an eight inch break took place at the intersection of Hicks Street and Ann Uccello Street.

Related Content: Water main break impacts 12 West Hartford homes

The cause of the break is not known at this time.

Officials did not say how long the repairs will take to make.

News 8 will update this story with information as it becomes available.