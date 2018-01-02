Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Christmas Day, News 8 headed to the capital city as the Destination Location during ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ newscast at 9 a.m. Hartford is centrally-located and borders the towns of Wethersfield, West Hartford, Newington, East Hartford, Bloomfield and Windsor.

In addition to housing News 8’s Hartford bureau, Hartford has many great places to go out and enjoy recommended by viewers on Facebook.

For families, Bushnell Park, which houses a merry-go-round, is a fun activity along with a visit to the Connecticut Science Center.

Hartford has some historical and cultural locations as well. Visitors can view art on display at The Wadsworth Atheneum as well as visiting the Mark Twain House, where the author lived and wrote several novels. Elizabeth Park is known for their rose gardens in the summer and is the third largest rose garden in the country today with over 15,000 rose bushes.

Sports fans can catch a Hartford Yard Goats baseball game at the new Dunkin’ Donuts Park while music lovers can enjoy their time at a concert at the XL Center downtown.

Places to eat are plentiful in Hartford with Pratt Street as a home to a variety of restaurants and nightlife to Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, The Blind Pig for pizza, City Steam Brewery and Trumbull Kitchen called out as local favorites in the city. A sweet treat can be picked up in the South End of Hartford at Italian bakery, Mozzicato-Depasquale.

