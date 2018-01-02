Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 took a trip to the southern part of Connecticut to explore Killingworth as a featured Destination Location during ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ at 9 a.m.

Bordering Madison, Deep River, Guilford, Durham and Haddam, Killingworth has many sights to see.

Many residents shared their favorite spots from across town with us on Facebook ranging from fun outdoor activities like exploring Chatfield Hollow State Park, the Cranberry Bog on Pond Meadow Road or Cockaponsett State Forest.

Local dining establishments like June’s Outback, Killingworth Cafe, La Foresta and the Copper Skillet Family Restaurant all came highly recommended.

