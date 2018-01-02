Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Killingworth

By Published:

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 took a trip to the southern part of Connecticut to explore Killingworth as a featured Destination Location during ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ at 9 a.m.

Bordering Madison, Deep River, Guilford, Durham and Haddam, Killingworth has many sights to see.

Many residents shared their favorite spots from across town with us on Facebook ranging from fun outdoor activities like exploring Chatfield Hollow State Park, the Cranberry Bog on Pond Meadow Road or Cockaponsett State Forest.

Local dining establishments like June’s Outback, Killingworth Cafe, La Foresta and the Copper Skillet Family Restaurant all came highly recommended.

Have something to add? Comment on our Facebook page.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s