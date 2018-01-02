Dump truck driver pleads no contest in deadly crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The driver of a dump truck that struck a vehicle driven by a Connecticut grandmother who died from her injuries has pleaded no contest in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2CxCG80) that 30-year-old William Foley, of Litchfield, entered his plea to charges of criminal misconduct with a motor vehicle and failing to obey a traffic control device.

Sentencing is scheduled for February.

Police say Foley was driving a truck for a Watertown-based construction company in May when he ran a red light in Southbury and struck 69-year-old Ruth Grant’s car. The Southbury woman died.

Grant’s family has sued the truck’s owner alleging the truck should not have been on the road and Foley was not competent to work for the company.

That suit is pending.

