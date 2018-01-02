East Hartford water main break leaves seven homes without service

Related Coverage Water system breaks force New London school to close for week

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews have been called to the scene of yet another water main break, this time in East Hartford.

Officials say the eight inch break took place at 36 Cambridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The main was installed in 1942 and was shut down around 3 p.m. so repairs could be made.

Crews say seven homes from 36 Cambridge Drive to Millbrook Drive will be affected by the shut downs.

Officials estimate repairs to be completed between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.