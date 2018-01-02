East Hartford water main break leaves seven homes without service

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews have been called to the scene of yet another water main break, this time in East Hartford.

Officials say the eight inch break took place at 36 Cambridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The main was installed in 1942 and was shut down around 3 p.m. so repairs could be made.

Related Content: Water system breaks force New London school to close for week

Crews say seven homes from 36 Cambridge Drive to Millbrook Drive will be affected by the shut downs.

Officials estimate repairs to be completed between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s