ECU-UConn women’s game moved up due to winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Connecticut’s women’s basketball game at East Carolina on Wednesday has been moved to a 2 p.m. start because of the threat of severe winter weather.

East Carolina officials announced the change Tuesday. The game had been scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Up to three inches of snow are in the forecast for the Greenville area on Wednesday night.

The game is being broadcast on SNY and ESPN3.

UConn (11-0) began conference play on December 31 with a 97-49 win over Memphis.

