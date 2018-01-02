ECU-UConn women’s game moved up due to winter weather

By Published:
Connecticut's Napheesa Collier (24), Katie Lou Samuelson (33), Azura Stevens (23) and Kia Nurse (11), UConn's starters, cheer for their teammates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. UConn won, 97-49. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Connecticut’s women’s basketball game at East Carolina on Wednesday has been moved to a 2 p.m. start because of the threat of severe winter weather.

East Carolina officials announced the change Tuesday. The game had been scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Up to three inches of snow are in the forecast for the Greenville area on Wednesday night.

The game is being broadcast on SNY and ESPN3.

UConn (11-0) began conference play on December 31 with a 97-49 win over Memphis.

Related Content: UConn beats Memphis 97-49 for 83rd straight conference win

___

More AP college basketball coverage: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s