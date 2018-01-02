Elderly woman involved in Groton crash succumbs to injuries

- FILE - City of Groton police cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman involved in a two-vehicle crash in Groton on New Year’s Day has succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators say 88-year-old Jean Shutsky of Oakdale was traveling eastbound in a vehicle on Gold Star Highway around 12 noon while a second vehicle being operated by 66-year-old Marilyn Comrie of Groton was traveling north on Flanders Road. The two vehicles then collided at the intersection, causing serious injuries to both operators and closing Gold Star Highway for nearly three and a half hours.

Police say just after 12 midnight on Tuesday, Shutsky died at Yale-New Haven Hospital due to her injuries. Comrie remains hospitalized at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other people were involved in the collision.

