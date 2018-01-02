Fire closes Route 10 in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 10 is closed in Simsbury Tuesday morning due to a fire.

Simsbury Police tweeted that officers and fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Meadow Apartments at 51 Hopmeadow Street. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Simsbury Fire and Police responding to structure fire at 51 Hopmeadow Street (Meadow Apartments). Seek alternate traffic route. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) January 2, 2018

Route 10 will be closed from Old Meadow Plain Road to Lincoln Lane.

Route 10 will be closed from Old Meadow Plain Road to Lincoln Lane. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) January 2, 2018

There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.