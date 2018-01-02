Franken marks final day in Senate in wake of groping allegations

FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens at a committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington. A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching, saying Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 that he put his hand on her bottom as they posed for a picture at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, after he had begun his career in the Senate. Menz's allegation comes days after a Los Angeles broadcaster, Leeann Tweeden, accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)

(CNN)– Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken marks his final day in the US Senate on Tuesday after he announced he would step down in the wake of groping allegations.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will replace him on Wednesday.

“When I leave the Senate in a few weeks,” Franken said during his Senate floor speech announcing his exit, “I will continue trying to be an educated citizen and an advocate and an activist.”

Multiple women have accused Franken of touching them inappropriately. He apologized for some of the accusations but in his resignation speech said his response to those women’s accounts “gave some people the false impression that I was admitting to doing things that in fact I haven’t done.”

“Some of the allegations against me are simply not true,” he said on the Senate floor December 7. “Others I remember very differently.”

A special election will be held in Minnesota to permanently fill the seat timed to next year’s midterm elections in November. Smith has said she’ll run for that position.

